There will be a laser tag arena in the SUB courtyard tomorrow, February 17th from 11 AM-3 PM! Bring your friends and battle for a winner. It can hold up to 12 students at a time. Don't miss out on this fun event! And did we mention free laser tag? You know you want to. Unleash your inner kid and relieve some stress while you're at it!

This event is brought to you by the Tech Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.tab.ttu.edu | tab@ttu.edu facebook.com/tttutab Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @ttutab Posted:

2/16/2017



Jacey Mitchell



jacey.mitchell@ttu.edu



Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 2/17/2017



SUB Courtyard



