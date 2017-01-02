KTXT is looking for new volunteers for the spring semester. We can offer real-world experience in a variety of areas including working as a DJ, marketing, advertising, sports-talk, news, social media, and more. We will be having an info meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the 3rd floor study lounge of the Media and Communication building. All majors are welcome! Feel free to email Alaina Porter at alaina.j.porter@ttut.edu for more information or if you are interested but unable to make the meeting.