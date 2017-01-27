Tech Swimming is a student organization hoping to apply to be a Texas Tech club team this semester. We're an organization of individuals passionate about swimming and community. Come swim with us at the Aquatic Center on Monday, January 30th from 5-7:30pm, and join us for our mandatory information meeting on Tuesday, Jan 31st at 5pm in the Soapsuds room in the SUB! If you have any questions, please contact either katie.wegmann@ttu.edu or katie.grady@ttu.edu.

