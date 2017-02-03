TTU HomeTechAnnounce

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS®
INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS® - presented at the TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock, TX  (located on the east side of the Science Spectrum building).


DATE:  Thursday, March 2, 2017

TIME:    11:00am - 3:00pm (Lunch Provided)

COST:   $24 per person

Level: Introductory

This training details the features in the all-new QuickBooks Online. It is fast and easy. to set up. Can be customized to fit your business needs.

In this workshop you will learn:

1. The Basics

2. Navigating QuickBooks Online

3. Recording Transactions

4. Reporting

5. Expanding Usability


Registration is Required.


