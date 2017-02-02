|
Join us for the 6th Annual Texas Tech University Health Professions School Fair!
Dozens of representatives from health professions institutions, including the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, will be there to answer questions and tell you all about the exciting and rewarding options on their campuses.
If you've got questions about medical school, nursing school, physical therapy, pharmacy, and anything else related to a professional pathway to becoming a healthcare professional, this is for you!
Thursday, February 2nd, 2017
10AM until 2PM
Red Raider Ballroom
Student Union Building
Mark your calendars. Tell your phone to remind you! THIS THURSDAY!
|Posted:
1/30/2017
Originator:
Ryan Scheckel
Email:
ryan.scheckel@ttu.edu
Department:
Undergraduate Education
Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 2/2/2017
Location:
Red Raider Ballroom, SUB
