Join us for the 6th Annual Texas Tech University Health Professions School Fair!



Dozens of representatives from health professions institutions, including the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, will be there to answer questions and tell you all about the exciting and rewarding options on their campuses.



If you've got questions about medical school, nursing school, physical therapy, pharmacy, and anything else related to a professional pathway to becoming a healthcare professional, this is for you!



Thursday, February 2nd, 2017

10AM until 2PM

Red Raider Ballroom

Student Union Building



Mark your calendars. Tell your phone to remind you! THIS THURSDAY!

Posted:

1/30/2017



Originator:

Ryan Scheckel



Email:

ryan.scheckel@ttu.edu



Department:

Undergraduate Education



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 2/2/2017



Location:

Red Raider Ballroom, SUB



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

