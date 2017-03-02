TAB has you covered. The event is completely free and a great experience for all. TAB will have busses circling from the SUB to the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) every 15 minutes. Meet in the front of the SUB in the R7 parking lot between the SUB and the Administration building. Contact the TAB Nightlife Coordinator, Johnny Zuniga at johnny.zuniga@ttu.edu for any questions.





1/30/2017



Originator:

Johnny Zuniga



Email:

johnny.zuniga@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 2/3/2017



Location:

511 Avenue K, Lubbock, TX 79401



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization

