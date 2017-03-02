TAB has you covered. The event is completely free and a great experience for all. TAB will have busses circling from the SUB to the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) every 15 minutes. Meet in the front of the SUB in the R7 parking lot between the SUB and the Administration building. Contact the TAB Nightlife Coordinator, Johnny Zuniga at johnny.zuniga@ttu.edu for any questions.





