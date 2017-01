Dr. Stephen H. Balch, president of the Lambda Chapter of the Phi Beta Kappa Society, would like to invite Phi Beta Kappa members of Texas Tech who wish to be notified of upcoming events and participate in Chapter activities to contact katie.howell@ttu.edu. Please provide your full name and email address, and we will be happy to add you to our mailing list.





Also, please visit the Texas Tech University Phi Beta Kappa website:

http://www.orgs.ttu.edu/phibetakappa.