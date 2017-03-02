Take Action Against Women’s No.1 Killer on National Wear Red Day

Lubbock City Council Will Proclaim Feb. 3 National Wear Red Day

Lubbock, TX –The American Heart Association(AHA) is asking the women –and men—of Lubbock to participate in the annual National Wear Red Day® on Friday, February 3, 2017. For more than 10 years, the AHA has celebrated National Wear Red Day to raise awareness in the fight against heart disease in women. The Lubbock City Council have proclaimed Friday, February 3rd as Turn Lubbock Red Day. The public is invited to share in this formal recognition of the Feb. 3 event.

In turn, we would like to Turn Tech Red on February 3rd as well. We invite you and your clubs, organizations, office and teams to wear red. Please send photographs of your groups in red to Justin Hughes at justin.hughes@ttu.edu. They will then be posted to the AHA West Texas social media pages. Please use #LubbockGoRed and #GoRedWearRed as well.

Heart disease and stroke claim the lives of 1 in 3 women but 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. This means women— our mothers, sisters, grandmothers, aunts, friends — are dying at the rate of one per minute. Women who are involved with the Go Red For Women movement live healthier lives. Nearly 90% have made at least one healthy behavior change and one third has talked with their doctors about developing heart health plans.

Together, we can stand strong and demand change on National Wear Red Day. The day is an important part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women® campaign to build awareness of heart disease in women, urge women to take concrete actions to reduce their risk, and raise much-needed funds for women-centric cardiovascular research and education.

You can join with hundreds of thousands of individuals and organizations nationwide on National Wear Red Day.

Wear RED on Friday, Feb. 3.

Share how you Go Red on your social media profiles using #LubbockGoRed

And show your heart some love year-round by actively adopting heart-healthy habits and spreading the word.

For more information on Lubbock’s Go Red activities, visit LubbockGoRed.heart.org or follow us on Facebook to learn about local activities year-round at www.facebook.com/AHAwesttexas.

About Go Red For Women

Go Red For Women is the American Heart Association’s national movement, created by women, for women, dedicated to uncovering the truth about women and heart disease: heart disease can kill you or a woman you love. With more women dying of cardiovascular disease than the next three causes of death combined, including all forms of cancer, we are committed to fighting this No. 1 killer that is preventable. The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women movement is nationally sponsored by Macy’s with additional support from Covenant Health, presenting sponsor; and, Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, local cause sponsors.