The conference will be held on Friday, March 3rd at the Overton Hotel. This year’s keynote presentation will feature Dr. Mary-Ann Winkelmes, Coordinator of Instructional Development and Research and an Associate Graduate Faculty member in the Department of History at the University Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).

With the keynote luncheon presentation focusing on “Using Transparent Assignments to Increase Students' Success Equitably,” five other conference sessions offered will provide insight into the teaching and learning process and will include presentations such as “Empowered Teaching,” “Reeling them in! Getting your students interested from the beginning,” “The Power of Mindsets,” and “Breaking Away from the Examination Status Quo.” The keynote will also be followed by a panel discussion featuring faculty from Texas Tech University who have implemented transparent assignments in their classrooms and will share their own experiences, results, and reflections.

For more information about the conference, including the complete conference schedule, please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Conferences/atalc.php. For a direct link to registration, please go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/ATLC_Reg.php. All sessions are free of charge, but registration is greatly appreciated and sessions may fill quickly as seating is limited.

If you have any questions about the conference, please feel free to contact Suzanne Tapp or Micah Logan by email or at 806-742-0133.

Please note that this registration site is not compatible with Internet Explorer. We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to complete registration.