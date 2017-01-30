Interested in joining a TRULY multicultural brotherhood??

Sigma Omicron Chi is a TRUE multicultural fraternity and a Texas Tech original. We are focused on our core values of unity, diversity, ingenuity, integrity, and dedication. If you are interested in learning more about our brotherhood come out to our rush week from Jan. 30 - Feb. 5, which will be filled with fun and productive events. Our Information session tonight will consist of a presentation we have put together to show interested individuals what we are all about. If you have any questions contact us on social media: www.facebook.com/sigmaomicronchi Twitter: @SOChiFraternity Instagram: sigmaomicronchi_ttu This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

Alex Lugo



alex.lugo@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 1/30/2017



Bell Tower room in the Student Union Building



