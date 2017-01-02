Literature, Social Justice, and Environment (LSJE) Lunchtime Speaker Series in the Department of English. Once a month, we feature a brief presentation by a faculty member and a graduate student regarding their work spanning various facets of literature, social justice, and the environment. The first event of 2017 happens Wednesday, February 1st, 2017 at 12:30pm in RM 201 of the English Building and features two creative writers. Dr. Jackie Kosolov talk is "Ferry Me Across: The Creative Arts for Healing, Transformation, and Social Change," and Jessica Smith will speak on "The Exhausted Mouth: Poetry as a Tool of Resistance and Social Engagement." You are invited to attend the upcomingin the Department of English. Once a month, we feature a brief presentation by a faculty member and a graduate student regarding their work spanning various facets of literature, social justice, and the environment. The first event of 2017 happens Wednesday,and features two creative writers.talk is "Ferry Me Across: The Creative Arts for Healing, Transformation, and Social Change," andwill speak on "The Exhausted Mouth: Poetry as a Tool of Resistance and Social Engagement."

Future presentations in the LSJE Lunchtime Speaker Series include Dr. Yuan Shu's discussion "Empire, Ecosystem Theory, and the Eco-Politics of the Transpacific" with Chen Chen's discussion "Political Ecology, Racialized Humor, and Asian American Poetry of Subversion" on March 8th, and evening LSJE Roundtable Event in conjunction with the Sowell Conference featuring Barry Lopez, Toni Jensen, and Alex Pearl on April 19th, 2017 at 7pm in Lecture Hall 001 of the English Building. Posted:

1/30/2017



Originator:

Bernadette Russo



Email:

bernadette.v.russo@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 2/1/2017



Location:

Room 201 English Building



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

