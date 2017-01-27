



Click on the TTU MyTech tab in Raiderlink

Click on the Student Business Services link in the Action Items box

Click on the 1098T – View and Print link

A new window will open your personal 1098-T page Students that have not completed the Electronic Consent form will receive a paper copy of the 1098-T by mail. Student Business Services will mail 1098-T forms no later than January 31st to the permanent address that is on file in Raiderlink. However, you still have time to complete the electronic consent form, following the link above, and retrieve your 1098-T form immediately.



Remember, by completing the Electronic Consent to receive the 1098-T electronically, a hard copy 1098-T will not be mailed to you. However, you can go to Raiderlink as often as needed to retrieve a copy.



For 1098-T questions, please email tax.1098T@ttu.edu. If you are eligible to receive a 2016 1098-T, you can retrieve one electronically NOW by following these steps:Students that have not completed the Electronic Consent form will receive a paper copy of the 1098-T by mail. Student Business Services will mail 1098-T forms no later than January 31st to the permanent address that is on file in Raiderlink. However, you still have time to complete the electronic consent form, following the link above, and retrieve your 1098-T form immediately.Remember, by completing the Electronic Consent to receive the 1098-T electronically, a hard copy 1098-T will not be mailed to you. However, you can go to Raiderlink as often as needed to retrieve a copy.For 1098-T questions, please email tax.1098T@ttu.edu. Posted:

1/27/2017



Originator:

Student Business Services



Email:

sbs@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Business Services





Categories

Academic

Departmental

Student Organization

