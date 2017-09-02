Tech FMLA (Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance) announces the 10th annual community production of “The Vagina Monologues” for 2017 in Lubbock, February 9-11, 2017. Funds raised through donations will benefit residents at the Lubbock Women's Protective Services. All faculty, staff, students and members of the Lubbock community are welcome to attend. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased ahead of time. Contact texastech.fmla@gmail.com for tickets. For mature audiences only.

Times: Thursday, February 9th: 5:30-7:30 (no resource fair) Friday and Saturday, February 10th-11th: Resource fair starts at 6pm, doors open at 6:30, show ends at 9pm

*All showings in Escondido Theatre





What are The Vagina Monologues?

The Vagina Monologues is a set of different monologues written by Eve Ensler based on interviews with real women of all backgrounds, each dealing with the aspect of the feminine experience. These monologues touch on female experience with sex, love, rape, menstruation, common names for vagina, etc. with the overlying theme of the vagina being a tool of female empowerment. In 2011, Ensler was awarded the Isabelle Stevenson Award at the 65th Tony Awards, which recognizes an individual from the theatre community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of humanitarian, social service, or charitable organizations.

The Vagina Monologues is used as the centerpiece of V-Day: A Global Activist Movement to End Violence Against Women and Girls . It is based on real women’s stories, allowing women hearing the stories know that they are not alone in their own experience. It helps people who have experienced violence heal. It inspires people – women AND men - to get involved in V Day’s efforts to stop violence. It removes the shame often associated with the word “vagina” and the vagina itself and instead celebrates the word and celebrates women .





What is Women's Protective Services?

This year students, faculty, staff and Lubbock community members are proudly planning, organizing, and raising funds for the Women’s Protective Services (WPS). Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock, Inc. (WPS) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization specializing in advocacy for women, men and children who have experienced domestic violence. WPS has been serving Lubbock TX and the surrounding communities since 1978. Women’s Protective Services is a community based program supported by volunteers. The services provided at WPS are free and confidential. Services are available without regard to race, sex, handicap, national origin, color, religion, sexual orientation, or income. The Mission of Women’ Protective Services of Lubbock, Inc. is to create an environment of empowerment for women, children and families and to eliminate family violence.



Today, WPS is the only agency that provides crisis intervention, emergency shelter, and support services to battered women and their dependent children in a 10,500 square-mile region, with a population of over 325,000. The WPS target area includes the 12 West Texas counties of Bailey, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Garza, Hockley, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, and Yoakum. WPS serves over 3,000 clients a year and offers them shelter and support services for as long as they need.

Can I Help?

Join the many volunteers planning, coordinating and performing the Vagina Monologues to help raise awareness and funds to end violence. Contact: texastech.fmla@gmail.com

For male faculty, staff and students, if you are interested in being a part of the planning/organizing of Lubbock V-Men contact Tech FMLA to let him know you are interested. What is V-Men? Go to this web site here: http://vspot.vday.org/available_events/VMEN

The Women's Studies Program supports the TTU Tech FMLA and other student organizations that have formed on campus to empower women and girls.