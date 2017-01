Are you graduating this spring or in the market for an Official Texas Tech Class Ring? Make plans now to attend the Spring Grad Fair in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Jan. 31-Feb. 2! Try on rings, get your cap and gown, order announcements and more! The Texas Tech Alumni Association graduation fairs are "one-stop shops" for grads and those looking for class rings. Posted:

1/30/2017



Madison Tatum



madison.tatum@ttu.edu



Alumni Association



Event Date: 1/31/2017



McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center



