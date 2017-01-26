TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Free Foreign Language Tutoring!
The Language Lab & Research Center (located in the basement of the Foreign Language Building, room 119) offers free tutoring for students enrolled in CMLL language courses. Tutoring is currently available for ASL, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish.

For more information please visit:
https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/langlab/tutoring.php
