|
The Language Lab & Research Center (located in the basement of the Foreign Language Building, room 119) offers free tutoring for students enrolled in CMLL language courses. Tutoring is currently available for ASL, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish.
For more information please visit:
https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/langlab/tutoring.php
|Posted:
1/26/2017
Originator:
Shelly Whitelonis
Email:
shelly.whitelonis@ttu.edu
Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit
Categories