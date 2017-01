Join us for the 2017 Association of Students About Service all recovery convention. We will have speakers from around the country, talking about recovery from various addictions. Health Professionals, students, professionals, and anyone inside and outside of recovery are encouraged to attend. Food will be provided, and donations are welcome. Registration is below.

1/26/2017



Andrew Bartlik



andrew.bartlik@ttu.edu



N/A



Event Date: 2/25/2017



TTU CRC



