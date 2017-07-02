Engineers Without Borders is a humanitarian service organization improving the well-being of international communities through engineering projects. Implementation of these projects is only possible through the success of fundraising efforts, teamwork, and sponsorship. The officer we are seeking would contact local, regional, or national companies recruiting guest speakers for monthly general meetings and sponsors for the organization. The speaking skills and professionalism required is great practice for a student and the organization would benefit greatly.



Please contact manuel.chavez@ttu.edu for more information and questions

