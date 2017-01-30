Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance presents Rathbone, February 6-12 in the Maedgen Lab Theatre, located at 2812 18th Street between Boston and Flint Avenues. Curtain times for the 2017 Lab Theatre season are 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Set 18 years after the American Civil War, this original work by Erin Grogan tells the story of a man struggling with his past. He has moved his family to Germany hoping to start fresh, but conflicts between family and career push him toward the brink. Based on true events, this modern tragedy explores the stigma of post-traumatic stress disorder. The struggle of Henry Rathbone asks; how long can society silence those who suffer?

When asked about why she was excited to bring Rathbone to the Maegden Lab Theatre, Director Sara Skar said, “Despite it taking place in 1883, the themes presented are so relevant to our modern audiences. Struggles with anxiety, isolation and PTSD are illnesses still present today, and Erin Grogan, the playwright, has done a masterful job weaving those themes into this untold true story from history. Also, by using tech theatre elements such as projections, light and sound, I hope to give our audience an immersive experience that they may not have seen before”.

“Presenting new plays at Texas Tech is valuable not only to our growth as artists, but it gives our students and audiences the thrill of seeing a play truly for the first time. I am constantly amazed how much growth Rathbone has seen due to the collaboration and deep thinking from the actors and entire production team.”

Tickets for Rathbone are $10 for individuals and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student rush tickets are available for Texas Tech Students. For more information please call the Maedgen Theatre box office at (806) 742-3603.