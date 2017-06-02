In a free concert occurring on Monday, February 6, 2017 at 7:30 P.M. in Hemmle Recital Hall, the School of Music’s Symphonic Band will present a joint concert with the TTU Flute Choir. This performance will be a warm-up for the Flute Choir prior to their showcase appearance at the Texas Music Educators Association’s annual convention in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, February 11.





The Flute Choir, made up of students from the studio of Dr. Lisa Garner Santa, will begin the evening’s music with a program titled “Connect, Contribute, and Heal.” This special program is an outgrowth of their ongoing collaboration with the TTU Health Sciences Center as a part of the Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts’s “Arts in Medicine” initiative. From the sparkling piccolo to the towering contrabass flute, an array of unexpected and nigh-well orchestral sounds will be explored and expressed by the flutists, along with more than a fair share of special techniques that are unique to the flute.

The recognizable instrumental setpiece of the frenzied “Bacchanale” from Camille Saint-Saëns’s opera Samson and Delilah will be given a modern “beatboxing” treatment by the Flute Choir as a nod to a later flute trio piece on their program titled Percolate. Hearkening to “connecting” and “contributing,” several collaborative guests will appear on the Flute Choir’s portion of the performance. Visiting assistant professor of musicology Dr. Kim Pineda will be the traverso soloist for an all-flute arrangement of two movements of Antonio Vivaldi’s famous Flute Concerto dubbed “La tempesta di mare” (The Stormy Sea), along with continuo accompaniment from graduate student Christine Kralik on cello. For the pan-African rhythms and harmonies of Valerie Coleman’s Umoja, percussionist and TTU alumna Sarah Harris will keep the beat fluid and steady on djembe. Assistant professor of musicology Dr. Lauryn Salazar and School of Music graduate student Adolfo Estrada will bring their mariachi skills on harp and vihuela to bear in a fiery setting of Jose Valentino’s “Mi Española Maja.” Finally, a trio of Irish musicians will play along with the flutes in a set of traditional jigs: professor of musicology Dr. Christopher J. Smith on bouzouki, instructor of musicology Dr. Roger Landes on banjo, and School of Music staff member Dr. Benjamin Robinette on button accordion.





As the Symphonic Band takes the stage under the direction of Assistant Director of Bands Dr. Eric Allen, four works will be presented of significant bearing in the world of wind band literature. Clifton Williams’s celebratory The Sinfonians will lead off the program, having been commissioned by the Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity, of which Williams was an active member. Then a slow movement will be excerpted from Vittorio Giannini’s 1958 Symphony No. 3, one of the towering achievements of band

composition in the late 20th century. Building intensity toward the close of the program, Clare Grundman’s expert arrangement of numbers from Leonard Bernstein’s seminal operetta Candide will sparkle and provide an apt approach to Bernstein’s craftsmanship as expressed through the instruments of the band. Finally, the entire evening will reach an ecstatic fervor in the first part of Alfred Reed’s timeless Armenian Dances, citing five Armenian folk tunes in an elaborate and creative treatment of music collected by Komitas Vardapet, ethnomusicologist and the effective founder of Armenian classical music.

For more information about the Symphonic Band, please contact Dr. Eric Allen, Assistant Director of Bands, at (806) 834-6361 or at eric.m.allen@ttu.edu. For more information about the Flute Choir, please contact Dr. Lisa Garner Santa, Professor of Flute, at (806) 834-0028 or at lisa.garner@ttu.edu.