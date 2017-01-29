Chi Rho is a Co-ed Catholic Fraternity. We have three pillars for our foundation which are Faith, Service, and Brotherhood. The Faith side meaning we have bible studies every couple of weeks. We go over passages in the Bible together and help each other understand our own faith. The Service side of Chi Rho is meant for giving back to the community. We have many service hour opportunities and are here to serve others. Lastly, Chi Rho is a Brotherhood. The friends you make in Chi Rho will not only become life-long friends but you will become part of our family.

