Baritone voice professor Dr. Gregory Brookes will collaborate with pianist Michael Womack to offer a nationally varied song recital with selections from Italy, Germany, France, and the United States. On the first half of the program will be an aria from Gioachino Rossini's famous opera Guillaume Tell, songs from Franz Schubert's posthumously published collection Schwanengesang, and Jacques Ibert's Chansons de Don Quichotte from the 1933 motion picture Don Quixote. The second half will feature traditional songs of the United States from Steven Mark Kohn's American Folk Set, including the tongue-in-cheek "Hell in Texas," in addition to popular songs from the musicals Man of La Mancha, My Fair Lady, and Les Misérables. Posted:

