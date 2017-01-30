



The Tech Activities Board (TAB) is recruiting new members!

We are looking for students enthusiastic about event planning, social media, marketing, and that loves working with other students. If you want to be a part of a student organization that puts on free events for students all over campus and around the community, the time is now!





Applications are available on our website, tab.ttu.edu.





If you have any questions, please contact our Vice President of Recruitment & Retention Margie Olivares at

margie.olivares@ttu.edu