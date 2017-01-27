Submission link OPENS on January 27, 2017 and CLOSES on February 22, 2017



Participating students will demonstrate their engagement in high quality research with an ability to present this research professionally and communicate it effectively to a non-specialist audience.



Eligibility:

• Current Texas Tech Graduate Students (including students in distance programs)

• Posters based on any basic or applied research conducted by the graduate student as part of his/her graduate education.

• Poster presentations may contain information that has been presented at other regional or national meetings.

• Poster presentations cannot contain material previously used in this competition.



Below is the link for the online registration form:

https://portal.gradschool.ttu.edu/_layouts/PosterCompetition/Registration.aspx





