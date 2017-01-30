Delta Alpha Omega Multicultural Fraternity Inc. is a part of the Multicultural Greek Council. Delta Alpha Omega was founded on the principles of Brotherhood, Unity, Leadership, Scholarship, Individuality, Community Service, Character, Integrity, and Initiative. We currently are looking for new brothers from all backgrounds and cultures to become a part of our Theta class. If you are interested in coming to our rush events or want more information, fill out the link in the announcement and a brother will be in contact with you shortly.

