Nutritional Counseling Opportunity----

An opportunity you do not want to miss! Volunteers are needed for a FREE nutritional experience to help you develop a healthier lifestyle or assist you in making changes to meet personal eating goals. The opportunity awaits you!





Upper level Nutritional Science students will be conducting nutritional counseling sessions scheduled at the convenience of both the "counselor" and the "client". The sessions will allow you to explore and find solutions for healthy nutritional needs and allow for a focused opportunity with an emerging nutrition expert. The sessions will be tailored to the needs of the individual client/volunteer.





The Nutritional Science students will be developing their counseling skills and are looking forward to the mutually beneficial experience your participation will afford them. They will be following dietetic counseling protocols and are also working with a professional dietitian for healthy development of skills.





If you think you would be interested in taking advantage of this incredible opportunity, please email Kelli Paschall, MS, RD, LD, CDE at Kelli.paschall@ttu.edu by Monday, February 13, 2017 by 5 pm . If you have additional questions, please feel free to email or contact the supervising instructor at Kelli.paschall@ttu.edu or 806.319.3663.





We are looking forward to working with you!



