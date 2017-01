If you want to be involved in the engineering/technology community, we do a lot of outreach events with young girls thinking of going into STEM. We also host fundraisers and social event. Membership is FREE!

SWE welcomes all STEM majors both men and women. Free food is always provided at our meetings.



1/30/2017



Paulina Rojas



paulina.rojas@ttu.edu



Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 2/2/2017



Electrical Engineering 101



