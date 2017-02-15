TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Comedy Night ft. Preacher Lawson this WEDNESDAY!

One of the most likeable, animated characters you’ll ever see perform, Preacher Lawson has been bringing his brand of goofy, high-energy comedy to the stage since he was seventeen.

Preacher’s clean, energetic style will keep you on your toes and, more importantly, laughing.

Preacher has performed with a long list of great comedians including Loni Love, and was a semi-finalist in Comedy Central’s “Up Next” and winner of 2015 Funniest Comedian In Florida competition.

Contact the TAB Nightlife Coordinator, Johnny Zuniga at johnny.zuniga@ttu.edu for any questions.

 

This event is brought to you by the Tech Activities Board

2/13/2017

Johnny Zuniga

johnny.zuniga@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 2/15/2017

Escondido Theatre SUB Basement


