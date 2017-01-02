TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Register Now! Budget Basics for Proposal Preparation
The Office of Research Services invites you to participate in the workshop for Budget Basics for research proposal preparation. Participants will learn how to begin the proposal budget process, what to include, what not to include, tips and shortcuts.

To register, go to http://webapps.tosm.ttu.edu/itts/sumtotalsystems. Insert your eraider username and password, then search for the session you are interested in attending, and register. We recommend using Google Chrome for this system. Keep in mind that a minimum of 3 registrants is needed in order for the session to be conducted. Please register early.

This session is limited to no more than 15 attendees, so please register as soon as possible.
Posted:
1/30/2017

Originator:
Laura Bilbao

Email:
laura.bilbao@ttu.edu

Department:
Research Services

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 2/1/2017

Location:
Room 153 of the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC) - University Library

