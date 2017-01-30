Chapter Alpha Phi of Sigma Delta Pi is now accepting applications for the 2017 Dr. Comfort Awotwi Pratt Endowed Study Abroad Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded to Sigma Delta Pi members to fund their study abroad experience in Spain or Latin America. Applications will be reviewed by the Sigma Delta Pi Scholarship Committee, who will determine how many scholarships will be awarded and the amount of money to be awarded. The recipients of the award will be recognized during the Sigma Delta Pi Awards Ceremony on April 28, 2017. Information about the scholarship and the application form may be found at http://ttusigmadeltapi.wixsite.com/texastechuniversity/dr-pratt-scholarship. Questions may be directed to Gayle Jeffers at texastechsigmadeltapi@ttu.edu . The application deadline is February 1, 2017. This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

