The TTUHSC Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend an ongoing lecture series on issues related to global health and building healthy communities. The lectures will be held twice a month at 12:00 noon CT. Invited guest speakers will share their personal stories and experiences. Everyone is invited to attend. Free lunch will be provided to the first 50 attendees.





State of the World 2017: Predictions and Reflections featuring Ambassador Tibor P. Nagy

Date: Tuesday, January 31





Time: noon





Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) (3601 4th Street) Academic Classroom Building (ACB) Room 150



Join us as we glean from Ambassador Tibor P. Nagy's knowledgeable commentary on the state of the world. During this presentation, Ambassador Nagy will share his predictions for 2017 and reflect on the "hits" and "misses" of his 2016 predictions.



Ambassador Tibor P. Nagy serves as Vice Provost for International Affairs at Texas Tech University. Previously he served as the U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia (1999-2002) and Guinea (1996-1999.) In addition to his service abroad, Ambassador Nagy has served as an Africa advisor to several presidential campaigns including Obama in 2008 and Romney in 2012. Over the years, Ambassador Nagy has lived or worked in Zambia, Seychelles, Ethiopia, Togo, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Guinea.



Ambassador Nagy was born in Budapest, Hungary and arrived in the United States as a political refugee in 1957. He received a B.A. from Texas Tech University in 1972 and an M.S.A. from George Washington University in 1978.





This presentation will not be linked to the additional TTUHSC campuses; however, it will be recorded for future viewing on the OGH website.



This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary. Meals will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.





Want to reserve your meal?





Bring two coloring books to the Office of Global Health (2B410) prior to the day of the lecture and we’ll reserve a meal for you!!!





Please note: reserved meals will be held until 12:05 at which time any unclaimed meals will be given away.





The Office of Global Health (OGH) will be collecting supplies for the special needs school in Jinotega, Nicaragua. The special needs school serves children throughout the Jinotega region who live with various special needs including deafness, autism, and Downs Syndrome.