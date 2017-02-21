START YOUR OWN BUSINESS four part workshop series - presented by the East Lubbock Promise Neighborhood and the TTU Small Business Development Center. To be held on February 21, 23, 28, and March 2, 2017 at the Patterson Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, Lubbock.
The following topics will be discussed:
Unit 1, Feb. 21 - *Basics to start your own business
Unit 2, Feb. 23 - *Marketing , Business Plan, and Networking
Unit 3, Feb. 28 - *Managing your business
Unit 4, March 2 - *Accounting & Financing
WHEN
: February 21, 23, 28 & March 2, 2017.
COST: $45, first 20 participants pay only $5 for all 4 units
WHERE: Patterson Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, Lubbock TX
TIME: 6pm-9pm
Completion of 4 units is required to obtain a course certificate.
Call Chris Moore @ 806.329.9051 to register or email at christopher.moore@ttu.edu.
Seating is limited.