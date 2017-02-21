TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
ELPN - START YOUR OWN BUSINESS WORKSHOP 4 part series
START YOUR OWN BUSINESS four part workshop series - presented by the East Lubbock Promise Neighborhood and the TTU Small Business Development Center. To be held on February 21, 23, 28, and March 2, 2017 at the Patterson Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, Lubbock.
 
The following topics will be discussed:

 Unit 1, Feb. 21 - *Basics to start your own business
 Unit 2, Feb. 23  - *Marketing , Business Plan, and Networking
 Unit 3, Feb. 28  - *Managing your business
 Unit 4, March 2 - *Accounting & Financing

WHEN: February 21, 23, 28 & March 2, 2017.
COST: $45, first 20 participants pay only $5 for all 4 units
WHERE: Patterson Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, Lubbock TX
TIME: 6pm-9pm

Completion of 4 units is required to obtain a course certificate.


Call Chris Moore @ 806.329.9051 to register or email at christopher.moore@ttu.edu.
Seating is limited.
Posted:
2/20/2017

Originator:
ELAINE Melot

Email:
elaine.melot@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 2/21/2017

Location:
TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock TX 79423

Categories