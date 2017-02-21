ELPN - START YOUR OWN BUSINESS WORKSHOP 4 part series

START YOUR OWN BUSINESS four part workshop series - presented by the East Lubbock Promise Neighborhood and the TTU Small Business Development Center. To be held on February 21, 23, 28, and March 2, 2017 at the Patterson Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, Lubbock. The following topics will be discussed:

Unit 1, Feb. 21 - *Basics to start your own business Unit 2, Feb. 23 - *Marketing , Business Plan, and Networking Unit 3, Feb. 28 - *Managing your business

WHEN: February 21, 23, 28 & March 2, 2017.

COST: $45, first 20 participants pay only $5 for all 4 units WHERE: Patterson Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, Lubbock TX TIME: 6pm-9pm

Completion of 4 units is required to obtain a course certificate.



Call Chris Moore @ 806.329.9051 to register or email at christopher.moore@ttu.edu. Seating is limited. : February 21, 23, 28 & March 2, 2017. Unit 4, March 2 - *Accounting & Financing four part workshop series - presented by the East Lubbock Promise Neighborhood and the TTU Small Business Development Center. To be held on February 21, 23, 28, and March 2, 2017 at the Patterson Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, Lubbock. Posted:

2/20/2017



Originator:

ELAINE Melot



Email:

elaine.melot@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 2/21/2017



Location:

TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock TX 79423



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Small Business Development Center

