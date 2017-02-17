The National Wind Institute at Texas Tech would like to announce the first speaker in the prestigious McDonald-Mehta Lecture Series for Spring 2017:

Dr. Ellen Rathje, Warren S. Bellows Centennial Professorship in Civil Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, will be speaking on the topic of “DesignSafe Cyberinfrastructure: A Cloud-Based Environment for Research in Natural Hazards Engineering.”

Date: Friday, February 17

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Experimental Sci Building 120

Reception to follow.

All are invited to attend.



