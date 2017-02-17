The National Wind Institute at Texas Tech would like to announce the first speaker in the prestigious McDonald-Mehta Lecture Series for Spring 2017:

Dr. Ellen Rathje, Warren S. Bellows Centennial Professorship in Civil Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, will be speaking on the topic of “DesignSafe Cyberinfrastructure: A Cloud-Based Environment for Research in Natural Hazards Engineering.”

Date: Friday, February 17

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Experimental Sci Building 120

Reception to follow.

All are invited to attend.





The McDonald-Mehta Lecture Series is named after and funded with the endowment of Dr. Kishor C. Mehta and Dr. James R. McDonald, founding faculty members of the former Wind Science and Engineering Research Center (WiSE), now National Wind Institute (NWI), at Texas Tech. The lecture series invites nationally-known scientists and experts in wind-related industries to speak about ongoing research around the world.

Dr. McDonald is a former Professor and Chairman of the department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Texas Tech University. He specialized in research related to tornado hazards, windborne debris, and the design of buildings and structures to resist extreme windstorms. He has conducted more than 30 years’ worth of on-site damage documentation and more than a dozen on-site damage documentation studies with the late Dr. Ted Fujita.