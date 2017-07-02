The Climate Science Center seminars resume tomorrow, February 7th at NOON over education and is sponsored by the Climate Science Center.

Please remember that we will be in the Experimental Sciences Building in room 120.

As always, coffee and cookies are provided and please feel free to bring your lunch! All faculty, staff, and students are welcome.

The seminars have moved from a presentation style to an interactive panel style. Four expert panelists will be speaking and answering questions over a specific topic in relevance to climate science. February's topic is on education.

This month's panelists are:

Dr. Patricia Solís (Department of Geosciences)

Dr. Jerry Dwyer (College of Education)

Dr. Jaclyn Cañas-Carrell (Department of Environmental Toxicology)

Dr. Heather Greenhalgh-Spencer (College of Education)

If you have any questions about the seminars please contact Cristina Bradatan <cristina.bradatan@ttu.edu> or Zhe Zhu <zhe.zhu@ttu.edu>.