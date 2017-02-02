TTU HomeTechAnnounce

JOIN A FREE COMMUNITY GARDEN!

The Heart of Lubbock Community Garden is located at the corner of 21st Street and Avenue X (behind the McDonald's on 19th). It is FREE to join and provides nutritious and delicious food to the community. Don't worry if you do not have a green thumb, we are there to teach you!

OUR NEXT MEETING IS FEB. 2 @ 6 PM.  All are welcome!

Check us out on:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/heartoflubbockgarden
Instagram: @lubbockcommunitygarden
Gmail: lubbockcommunitygarden@gmail.com
We are always looking for volunteers, so get involved in a fun way with you community today!

Posted:
1/30/2017

Originator:
Elizabeth Roesler

Email:
elizabeth.roesler@ttu.edu

Department:
Natural Resources Management

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 2/2/2017

Location:
2324 21st Street

Categories