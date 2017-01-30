DINGUS SCHOLARSHIP: Law, CMLL, Political Science, History, and Mass Comm students may apply.

Deadline: Friday, March 3, 2017 -5:00 PM

Awards up to $1,000 and several lesser ones available.



If you are a student majoring in LAW, MASS COMMUNICATIONS, HISTORY, POLITICAL SCIENCE, or CLASSICAL & MODERN LANGUAGES & LITERATURES you can apply for the DINGUS SCHOLARSHIP.



APPLICANTS SHOULD:

-have a deep interest in international relations and be able to demonstrate some type of involvement or tangible contribution to this area of activity;

-agree with the philosophical ideals of the United Nations;

-have financial need.



To apply, students must provide the following:

--transcripts;

-three letters of recommendation;

-a typed statement discussing your interest in international affairs and the UN;

-your career objectives;

-a cover sheet giving your name, address, telephone number, email, R#, and major field of study.



NOTE: THERE IS NO FORMAL APPLICATION TO COMPLETE FOR THIS SCHOLARSHIP.



For more information, email: kelley.coleman@ttu.edu or call 806-834-2931.