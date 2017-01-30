|
DINGUS SCHOLARSHIP: Law, CMLL, Political Science, History, and Mass Comm students may apply.
Deadline: Friday, March 3, 2017 -5:00 PM
Awards up to $1,000 and several lesser ones available.
If you are a student majoring in LAW, MASS COMMUNICATIONS, HISTORY, POLITICAL SCIENCE, or CLASSICAL & MODERN LANGUAGES & LITERATURES you can apply for the DINGUS SCHOLARSHIP.
APPLICANTS SHOULD:
-have a deep interest in international relations and be able to demonstrate some type of involvement or tangible contribution to this area of activity;
-agree with the philosophical ideals of the United Nations;
-have financial need.
To apply, students must provide the following:
--transcripts;
-three letters of recommendation;
-a typed statement discussing your interest in international affairs and the UN;
-your career objectives;
-a cover sheet giving your name, address, telephone number, email, R#, and major field of study.
NOTE: THERE IS NO FORMAL APPLICATION TO COMPLETE FOR THIS SCHOLARSHIP.
For more information, email: kelley.coleman@ttu.edu or call 806-834-2931.
