Writing a syllabus seems like it should be a straightforward endeavor, but anyone who has ever done so knows that there is much more to an effective syllabus than a few dates, times, and assignments! Even for classes you’ve taught many times, there is always room for reflection and improvement. Join us for a look at the required, recommended, and optional elements in a learner-centered syllabus, with plenty of time to start preparing your summer and fall syllabi! Register at : events.tlpd.ttu.edu



2/13/2017



Esther Saldivar



esther.saldivar@ttu.edu



Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

2/16/2017



TLPDC Room 153



