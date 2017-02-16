TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Creating an Effective Syllabus

Writing a syllabus seems like it should be a straightforward endeavor, but anyone who has ever done so knows that there is much more to an effective syllabus than a few dates, times, and assignments! Even for classes you’ve taught many times, there is always room for reflection and improvement. Join us for a look at the required, recommended, and optional elements in a learner-centered syllabus, with plenty of time to start preparing your summer and fall syllabi! 

2/13/2017

Esther Saldivar

esther.saldivar@ttu.edu

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 2/16/2017

TLPDC Room 153

