What are the best and most effective ways to implement group work in our classrooms, though? In this TEACH talk, we will look at some evidence-based approaches to collaborative learning and discuss which strategies have worked well for us and which ones, well, haven’t. At the end of the talk, participants will we will leave with a greater awareness of what pitfalls to avoid and with new ideas of how to make group work a positive and effective component of a course. Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 3/9/2017



Location:

TLPDC Room 152



