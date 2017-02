One of the major goals of higher education is to help students learn how to think critically, which is no small task, especially when faced with complex subjects that might challenge our students’ belief systems. Join us for an informal discussion as we talk about the ways in which we might define critical thinking, why it’s important, and how we can encourage our students to engage in it more effectively. Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

