With more and more universities promoting distance learning, many educators are experiencing online/distance courses for the first time. With these courses, unexpected problems and complex logistics can occur. We will discuss these issues/logistics and talk about how we can avoid and overcome them. Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

2/20/2017



Originator:

Esther Saldivar



Email:

esther.saldivar@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 4/12/2017



Location:

TLPDC Room 152



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center