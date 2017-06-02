Dear Undergraduate Student,





This is your last chance to take the Universum Career Test, as it closes February 7th. This free assessment takes your feedback on several career values and provides you with an in-depth review of your career profile. It also compares your salary expectations to your peers, and suggests employers and industries you may not otherwise have considered. This powerful tool will give you an edge in the job search process. The best part? It's free and only takes about 15 minutes!



Only two days left to participate!

Take the Survey Here!





Make sure to take the 2017 Student Survey in order to let your opinions be heard!