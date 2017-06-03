TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Students’ Voice: Student Perspectives on Service Learning
Service learning is a great way to increase students’ involvement and empower them to take control of their learning. As one faculty member described it, “Service learning creates a space for the course material to shift from printed words on a page to a lived experience that alters the lives of my students and their communities.” Join us for a discussion with service learning students and veteran faculty member to hear their perspectives on the impact of service learning on their educational journey.
Posted:
2/10/2017

Originator:
Esther Saldivar

Email:
esther.saldivar@ttu.edu

Department:
Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 3/6/2017

Location:
TLPDC Room 153

