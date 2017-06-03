|
Service learning is a great way to increase students’ involvement and empower them to take control of their learning. As one faculty member described it, “Service learning creates a space for the course material to shift from printed words on a page to a lived experience that alters the lives of my students and their communities.” Join us for a discussion with service learning students and veteran faculty member to hear their perspectives on the impact of service learning on their educational journey.
|Posted:
2/10/2017
Originator:
Esther Saldivar
Email:
esther.saldivar@ttu.edu
Department:
Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr
Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 3/6/2017
Location:
TLPDC Room 153
Categories