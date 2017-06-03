Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu Service learning is a great way to increase students’ involvement and empower them to take control of their learning. As one faculty member described it, “Service learning creates a space for the course material to shift from printed words on a page to a lived experience that alters the lives of my students and their communities.” Join us for a discussion with service learning students and veteran faculty member to hear their perspectives on the impact of service learning on their educational journey. Posted:

2/17/2017



Originator:

Esther Saldivar



Email:

esther.saldivar@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 3/6/2017



Location:

TLPDC Room 153



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center

