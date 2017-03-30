Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu As we design and teach our service learning courses, we do so in the hopes that students will have significant experiences which help them develop both academically and personally. We hope that they “get it.” Over the course of the years, the Service Learning Program has surveyed and evaluated students across the university to gather their feedback and consider their take on the service learning experience. Join us for a discussion of their comments as we look at commonalities and offer some additional insight into what students are saying about service learning. Posted:

Esther Saldivar



esther.saldivar@ttu.edu



Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 3/30/2017



TLPDC Room 153



Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center

