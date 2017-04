The Service Learning Faculty Fellows Program is a year-long fellowship in which faculty work together to develop a course and explore best practices in service learning. Join us as recent fellows discuss their experiences as Service Learning Faculty Fellows learning about and implementing service learning. Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

4/5/2017



Esther Saldivar



esther.saldivar@ttu.edu



Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 4/14/2017



TLPDC Room 153



