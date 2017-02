Archery is a classical sport that encompasses various leagues within it; they include hunting, competitive, and recreational. In the Tech Archery Club, you can explore each of these leagues in depth, no try-out required. We practice every Tuesday from 6 to 8pm at Lubbock Indoor Archery located on 19th Street near I-27.





Follow the link: https://www.facebook.com/RedRaiderArcheryClub/ and RSVP to our event "Tech Archery Meeting" to let us know you're coming!