





Parent and Family Relations is pleased to announce the availability of scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year. There are ten (10) scholarships available for $1,000 apiece.

The criteria for the scholarships are as follows:

• Culturally diverse students within any academic major at TTU or TTUHSC

• At least 2.75 institutional and current GPA

• Enrolled full time

• Graduate or undergraduate

*Cultural diversity is not limited to one definition. Cultural diversity may include but is not limited to: possessing a unique personal or professional background, cultural experiences such as Study Abroad or Foreign Exchange, being a first generation college student, cultural diversity, overcoming adversity, etc.

Application deadline is Wenesday, February 15th at 11:59 p.m.

Apply at https://orgsync.com/10114/forms/236679

Please have the following ready when you apply:

Basic contact information

Basic educational information (college, major, etc.)

R#

Cumulative TTU Institutional GPA (do not include Transfer GPA unless you are a new transfer student or Overall GPA)

Number of hours completed

Expected graduation semester

Answers to the following essay questions: Please share how you feel parent and family involvement is important to you as a student in higher education. For example: How have your parents and/or family members supported you in achieving your educational goals? "Parents and family members" can mean mothers, fathers, grandparents, guardians, or any adult who has helped support your goals. (limit 3,000 characters) Please share how receiving this scholarship will help you achieve your educational goals and what, if any, financial obstacles it would help you overcome Please describe any special contributions you make to the cultural diversity of Texas Tech University and your academic program.

A copy of your resume to upload (PDF or Word document)

Questions about the Parent & Family Relations Scholarships? Please email parent@ttu.edu or call 806-742-3630.





