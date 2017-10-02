Critical-thinking is an often used term in higher education. We know that we want our students to employ this skill in our courses, but how do we know if they can? Join Dr. Ali Nejat for a discussion on a recently published article in the International Journal of Higher Ed on “Incorporating Critical Thinking into an Engineering Undergraduate Learning Environment”, by Desmond Adair and Martin Jaeger. Dr. Nejat will introduce the research associated with alerting students to the concept of critical thinking and how these researchers nurtured the practice through guidance and reinforcement. Although the article is specific to engineering, the topic and results apply to all STEM disciplines. Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 2/10/2017



TLPDC Room 153



