Rec Sports has partnered with many different departments on campus for this fun filled night!!
Texas Tech RISE Office, Barnes and Noble at the SUB, Hospitality Services, Residential Housing,
and Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health are just to name a few. We will have great activities,
food and fun all geared towards the female population at Texas Tech.
Come join to try new things and meet new people!
-
Ongoing Basketball, Knocker Soccer, and Volleyball games
-
Free Fitness classes including Spin, Yoga, Zumba, Barre, and CrossFit
-
Educational sessions on hot topics for women aimed to answer questions and enhance knowledge on campus
-
Rockwall Climbing and Bouldering
-
Photo Booth at the Rec #wreckemwomen
-
Ask the Trainer & Ask the Dietician sessions
-
Female and Co-Ed Sport Club tables and clinics
-
Door Prizes from Rec Sports, Hospitality Services, Barnes and Noble in the SUB, and many more!
-
Free T-shirts!