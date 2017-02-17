Rec Sports has partnered with many different departments on campus for this fun filled night!!

Texas Tech RISE Office, Barnes and Noble at the SUB, Hospitality Services, Residential Housing,

and Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health are just to name a few. We will have great activities,

food and fun all geared towards the female population at Texas Tech.

Come join to try new things and meet new people!

Ongoing Basketball, Knocker Soccer, and Volleyball games

Free Fitness classes including Spin, Yoga, Zumba, Barre, and CrossFit

Educational sessions on hot topics for women aimed to answer questions and enhance knowledge on campus

Rockwall Climbing and Bouldering

Photo Booth at the Rec #wreckemwomen

Ask the Trainer & Ask the Dietician sessions

Female and Co-Ed Sport Club tables and clinics

Door Prizes from Rec Sports, Hospitality Services, Barnes and Noble in the SUB, and many more!

Free T-shirts!



